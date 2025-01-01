Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

56,580 KM

Details Features

$14,590

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12884816

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,580KM
VIN KMHD84LFXJU644290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 64544
  • Mileage 56,580 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bluetooth Music

