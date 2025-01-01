$14,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,580KM
VIN KMHD84LFXJU644290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 64544
- Mileage 56,580 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 87,423 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 49,200 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 60,994 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$14,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Hyundai Elantra