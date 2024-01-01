Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Rearview Camera, 12 speakers and more!

The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL include:

Navigation
Rearview Camera
12 speakers
8 Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Heated Front & Rear Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 37619

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

107,686 KM

Details Description Features

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Navigation

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,686KM
VIN KM8SNDHF3JU260473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 37619
  • Mileage 107,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Downhill brake control

Additional Features

AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
Infinity Premium Sound System
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Power Side Mirrors
Heated Front & Rear Seats
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver Mode Select
AUX/ USB Ports
50/50 Rear 3rd Row Split Bench
40/20/40 Rear Split 2nd Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe