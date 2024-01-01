$20,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Navigation
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Navigation
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,686KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8SNDHF3JU260473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 37619
- Mileage 107,686 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Rearview Camera, 12 speakers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL include:
Navigation
Rearview Camera
12 speakers
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 37619
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL include:
Navigation
Rearview Camera
12 speakers
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 37619
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
12 Speakers
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Downhill brake control
Additional Features
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
Infinity Premium Sound System
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Power Side Mirrors
Heated Front & Rear Seats
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver Mode Select
AUX/ USB Ports
50/50 Rear 3rd Row Split Bench
40/20/40 Rear Split 2nd Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Ford Fusion SE w/ SYNC, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 16,200 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 137,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
2020 Audi SQ5 Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, 360 Degree Cam 38,000 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe