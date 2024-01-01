Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring , Apple CarPlay and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Jeep Compass include:<br> <br>Navigation<br>Blind Spot Monitoring<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Parking Sensors<br>Backup Camera<br>Power Drivers Seat<br>Power Panoramic Moonroof<br>Leather Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 31658

108,087 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk 4x4 w/Moonroof, Nav, Leather

Trailhawk 4x4 w/Moonroof, Nav, Leather

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
108,087KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB3JT328376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 31658
  • Mileage 108,087 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring , Apple CarPlay and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Jeep Compass include:

Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay
Parking Sensors
Backup Camera
Power Drivers Seat
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Leather Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 31658

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Drive Mode Select
USB & Aux Connectivity Bluetooth
Dual Zone Automatic Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

