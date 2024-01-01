$31,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Remote Starter
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,408KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG7JL801281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 33904
- Mileage 84,408 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Navigation, Remote Keyless Entry, Hill Descent Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited include:
Navigation
Remote Keyless Entry
Hill Descent Control
Auto Headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Stability Control
115V Outlet
Fog Lamps
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33904
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
6.5" Touchscreen
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Sway Control
Hydraulic brake assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Auto Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Additional Features
115V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2018 Jeep Wrangler