Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Kia Sorento

99,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento

EX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam

2018 Kia Sorento

EX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

99,500KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA55JG379906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24737
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Blind spot warning

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

2018 Kia Sorento