Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic headlights , Backup Camera , USB/AUX Connectivity and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Kia Sportage include:<br> <br>Automatic headlights<br>Backup Camera<br>USB/AUX Connectivity<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo<br>Multifunction Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 33643

2018 Kia Sportage

89,127 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11554674
  2. 11554674
  3. 11554674
  4. 11554674
  5. 11554674
  6. 11554674
  7. 11554674
  8. 11554674
  9. 11554674
  10. 11554674
  11. 11554674
  12. 11554674
  13. 11554674
  14. 11554674
  15. 11554674
  16. 11554674
  17. 11554674
  18. 11554674
  19. 11554674
  20. 11554674
  21. 11554674
  22. 11554674
  23. 11554674
  24. 11554674
  25. 11554674
  26. 11554674
  27. 11554674
  28. 11554674
  29. 11554674
  30. 11554674
  31. 11554674
  32. 11554674
  33. 11554674
  34. 11554674
  35. 11554674
  36. 11554674
  37. 11554674
  38. 11554674
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,127KM
VIN KNDPM3AC6J7321224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33643
  • Mileage 89,127 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Automatic headlights , Backup Camera , USB/AUX Connectivity and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Kia Sportage include:

Automatic headlights
Backup Camera
USB/AUX Connectivity
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Multifunction Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 33643

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
USB/AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav 20,000 KM $38,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 16,000 KM $28,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 34,354 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage