Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

69,142 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10415928
  2. 10415928
  3. 10415928
  4. 10415928
  5. 10415928
  6. 10415928
  7. 10415928
  8. 10415928
  9. 10415928
  10. 10415928
  11. 10415928
  12. 10415928
  13. 10415928
  14. 10415928
  15. 10415928
  16. 10415928
  17. 10415928
  18. 10415928
  19. 10415928
  20. 10415928
  21. 10415928
  22. 10415928
  23. 10415928
  24. 10415928
  25. 10415928
  26. 10415928
  27. 10415928
  28. 10415928
  29. 10415928
  30. 10415928
  31. 10415928
  32. 10415928
  33. 10415928
  34. 10415928
  35. 10415928
  36. 10415928
  37. 10415928
  38. 10415928
  39. 10415928
  40. 10415928
  41. 10415928
  42. 10415928
  43. 10415928
  44. 10415928
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,142KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10415928
  • Stock #: 21513
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM1J0437255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21513
  • Mileage 69,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Front heated seats

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Exterior

Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Power Front Seats
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection w/ Cross Traffic Alert
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 52,500 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 133,500 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 20,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory