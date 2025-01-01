Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 75802

2018 Mazda CX-5

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13122578

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
VIN JM3KFBCM8J0391926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 75802
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 75802

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 60,347 KM $24,890 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 70,500 KM $24,890 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 36,645 KM $25,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Mazda CX-5