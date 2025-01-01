$19,490+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,000KM
VIN JM3KFBCM8J0391926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 75802
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 75802
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$19,490
+ taxes & licensing>
2018 Mazda CX-5