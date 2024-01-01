Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

45,735 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10875417
  2. 10875417
  3. 10875417
  4. 10875417
  5. 10875417
  6. 10875417
  7. 10875417
  8. 10875417
  9. 10875417
  10. 10875417
  11. 10875417
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,735KM
Used
VIN 3MZBN1L79JM245027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25655
  • Mileage 45,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
USB Ports
AUX INPUTS
Power Glass Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Cruise Control, A/C, CarPlay for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Cruise Control, A/C, CarPlay 36,839 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volvo XC90 Hybrid T8 Inscription w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 79,321 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav 32,799 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3