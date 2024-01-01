$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS w/ Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,506KM
VIN JM1BN1V77J1161141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32891
- Mileage 169,506 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Pushbutton Start, USB Input, Backup Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Pushbutton Start
USB Input
Backup Camera
Heated Front Seats
Aux Input
Power windows
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 32891
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
rain sensing windshield wipers
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring System
Pushbutton Start
Manual Front Seats
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
2018 Mazda MAZDA3