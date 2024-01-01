$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,823KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBN1U73JM260959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39327
- Mileage 61,823 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Input, Power Door Locks, Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 include:
USB Input
Power Door Locks
Aux Input
Illuminated Entry
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Power windows
7" Touchscreen Display
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 39327
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 include:
USB Input
Power Door Locks
Aux Input
Illuminated Entry
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Power windows
7" Touchscreen Display
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 39327
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Illuminated Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering wheel mounted cruise controls
Manual climate control
USB Input
Power Side Mirrors
7" Touchscreen Display
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Power Handbrake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Ford Focus SE w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam 93,611 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC w/ Premium Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 37,315 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 85,000 KM $43,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Mazda MAZDA3