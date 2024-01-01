Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Input, Power Door Locks, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 include:

USB Input
Power Door Locks
Aux Input
Illuminated Entry
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Power windows
7 Touchscreen Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 39327

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

61,823 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

11959794

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,823KM
VIN 3MZBN1U73JM260959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39327
  • Mileage 61,823 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Input, Power Door Locks, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mazda Mazda3 include:

USB Input
Power Door Locks
Aux Input
Illuminated Entry
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Power windows
7" Touchscreen Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 39327

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Illuminated Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

6-Speed Manual Transmission

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering wheel mounted cruise controls
Manual climate control
USB Input
Power Side Mirrors
7" Touchscreen Display
Tilt/ Telescopic Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Trunk Release
Power Handbrake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Mazda MAZDA3