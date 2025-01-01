Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
12V Outlet
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 49387

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

90,329 KM

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4Matic AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control

12704229

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4Matic AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,329KM
VIN 55SWF4KB0JU269664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 49387
  • Mileage 90,329 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
12V Outlet
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 49387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class