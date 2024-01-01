$27,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic w/ Nav, Sunroof, Backup Cam
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic w/ Nav, Sunroof, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,074KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB4JN594218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34383
- Mileage 41,074 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Driver Seat Memory, Dual-Zone A/C, Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:
Driver Seat Memory
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection
USB ports
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Leather Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 34383
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Driver seat memory
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class