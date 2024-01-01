Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Driver Seat Memory, Dual-Zone A/C, Push Button Start and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:<br> <br>Driver Seat Memory<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Push Button Start<br>Blind Spot Detection<br>USB ports<br>Rearview Camera<br>Power Front Seats<br>Leather Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 34383

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

41,074 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4Matic w/ Nav, Sunroof, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4Matic w/ Nav, Sunroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11620944
  2. 11620944
  3. 11620944
  4. 11620944
  5. 11620944
  6. 11620944
  7. 11620944
  8. 11620944
  9. 11620944
  10. 11620944
  11. 11620944
  12. 11620944
  13. 11620944
  14. 11620944
  15. 11620944
  16. 11620944
  17. 11620944
  18. 11620944
  19. 11620944
  20. 11620944
  21. 11620944
  22. 11620944
  23. 11620944
  24. 11620944
  25. 11620944
  26. 11620944
  27. 11620944
  28. 11620944
  29. 11620944
  30. 11620944
  31. 11620944
  32. 11620944
  33. 11620944
  34. 11620944
  35. 11620944
  36. 11620944
  37. 11620944
  38. 11620944
  39. 11620944
  40. 11620944
  41. 11620944
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,074KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB4JN594218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34383
  • Mileage 41,074 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Driver Seat Memory, Dual-Zone A/C, Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:

Driver Seat Memory
Dual-Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Blind Spot Detection
USB ports
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Leather Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 34383

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Driver seat memory
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Additional Features

Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD w/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Honda CR-V LX AWD w/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam 102,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C 66,968 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 42,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class