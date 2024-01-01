Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Aux Input and more!

The top features for this 2018 MINI 3 Door include:

Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Aux Input
Cruise Control
A/C
Push start
Power Dual Panel Sunroof
Power Windows & Door Locks

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 33753

2018 MINI 3 Door

79,817 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/Dual Panel Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control

2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/Dual Panel Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,817KM
VIN WMWXP5C52J2D71794

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 33753
  • Mileage 79,817 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 MINI 3 Door include:

Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Aux Input
Cruise Control
A/C
Push start
Power Dual Panel Sunroof
Power Windows & Door Locks

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 33753

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Seats

12v power outlet

Bluetooth

rain sensing windshield wipers

Rear Park Assist

A/C

Aux input
USB port
PUSH START
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Dual Panel Sunroof

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 MINI 3 Door