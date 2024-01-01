$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper w/Dual Panel Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control
2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper w/Dual Panel Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,817KM
VIN WMWXP5C52J2D71794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 33753
- Mileage 79,817 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 MINI 3 Door include:
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Aux Input
Cruise Control
A/C
Push start
Power Dual Panel Sunroof
Power Windows & Door Locks
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 33753
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
rain sensing windshield wipers
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
PUSH START
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Dual Panel Sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 MINI 3 Door