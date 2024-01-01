Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Nissan Frontier

83,022 KM

Details Description Features

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Frontier

SV w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,022KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV0JN719018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 31877
  • Mileage 83,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Mechanical

4 wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Heated Power mirrors
Am/Fm/CD/Mp3/Siruis Xm Stereo

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Nissan Frontier