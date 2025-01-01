Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Rogue

143,000 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
12843238

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3JC737914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 63206
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn for sale in Bedford, NS
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 58,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn for sale in Bedford, NS
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 59,393 KM $28,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 140,085 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Nissan Rogue