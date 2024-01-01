Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Seats, Backup Camera, USB/AUX Connectivity and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Nissan Versa Note include:

Heated Seats
Backup Camera
USB/AUX Connectivity
Bluetooth
Power Windows & Locks
Cruise Control
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Newfoundland

Stock # 40606

2018 Nissan Versa

128,741 KM

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV w/ A/C, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control

12014431

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV w/ A/C, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,741KM
VIN 3N1CE2CPXJL366400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40606
  • Mileage 128,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
USB/AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Nissan Versa