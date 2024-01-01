$12,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa
Note SV w/ A/C, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control
2018 Nissan Versa
Note SV w/ A/C, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,741KM
VIN 3N1CE2CPXJL366400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 40606
- Mileage 128,741 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Seats, Backup Camera, USB/AUX Connectivity and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Nissan Versa Note include:
Heated Seats
Backup Camera
USB/AUX Connectivity
Bluetooth
Power Windows & Locks
Cruise Control
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Newfoundland
Stock # 40606
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Additional Features
Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
USB/AUX Connectivity
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$12,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Nissan Versa