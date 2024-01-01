Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Subaru Outback

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/ Moonroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited w/ Moonroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11254001
  2. 11254001
  3. 11254001
  4. 11254001
  5. 11254001
  6. 11254001
  7. 11254001
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,000KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSDNC0J3284061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 29631
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver seat memory
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

HARMAN KARDON AUDIO
Heated Side Mirrors
USB & AUX Input
Blind-spot detection
4-way power passenger seat
steering wheel-mounted controls
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
10-Way Power Driver’s Seat w/ Lumbar Support
8” Touch-Screen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 85,044 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 56,063 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 37,500 KM $24,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback