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2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

89,600 KM

Details Features

$20,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

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14499532

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,390

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,600KM
VIN JF2GTAEC1JH245828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

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902-905-XXXX

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902-905-0427

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$20,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek