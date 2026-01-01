$20,390+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,390
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,600KM
VIN JF2GTAEC1JH245828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$20,390
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek