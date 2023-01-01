2018 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476672

10476672 Stock #: 21915

21915 VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC064614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21915

Mileage 57,400 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Exterior AUTO HIGH BEAMS Additional Features 6.1" Touch Screen Lane Departure Alert Pre-Collision System Toyota Safety Sense USB/ AUX Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.