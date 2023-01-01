Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

57,400 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Safety Sense

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Safety Sense

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10476672
  • Stock #: 21915
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC064614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21915
  • Mileage 57,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Exterior

AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Additional Features

6.1" Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System
Toyota Safety Sense
USB/ AUX Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Ford Mustang Ma...
 35,125 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 74,512 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V LX w...
 106,024 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory