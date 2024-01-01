Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Toyota Corolla

104,666 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

CE w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,666KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE6JC120247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Purple
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26963
  • Mileage 104,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
AUX/ USB Port
Heated Rear Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

2018 Toyota Corolla