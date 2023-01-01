Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

53,500 KM

Details Description Features

CE w/ A/C, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9991733
  • Stock #: 18618
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5JC124712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18618
  • Mileage 53,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Power mirrors
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

