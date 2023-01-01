2018 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9991733

9991733 Stock #: 18618

18618 VIN: 2T1BURHE5JC124712

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 18618

Mileage 53,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Heated Power mirrors AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.