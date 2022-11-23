Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

49,969 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD W/ Navi, Blind Spot, Radar Cruise, Toyota Safety Sense

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD W/ Navi, Blind Spot, Radar Cruise, Toyota Safety Sense

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,969KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9342619
  Stock #: 15427
  VIN: 2T3JFREV1JW836988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15427
  • Mileage 49,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Power 8-Way Driver Seat
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Navigation
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic high beams
Toyota Safety Sense
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Leatherette Seating
Power Windows w/Driver Side Auto Up/Down
Heated power-adjustable mirrors
AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Stereo
7” Touch Panel Display Audio
USB Input Port/ Auxiliary Input Jack
Dynamic Backup Camera

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

