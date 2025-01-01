Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 76601

2018 Toyota Tacoma

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

13139065

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6JX038466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 76601
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

