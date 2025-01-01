$16,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Preferred II
2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Preferred II
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,884KM
VIN W04GM6SXXK1070662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 64505
- Mileage 103,884 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 70,300 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 100,840 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$16,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Buick Regal