NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, 7 Cluster Display, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid include:

Navigation
7 Cluster Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Uconnect 4C
Heated Front Seats
Nappa Leather Seats
Tri Zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia

Stock # 39243

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

119,494 KM

Details

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

11943813

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,494KM
VIN 2C4RC1N71KR540511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,494 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, 7" Cluster Display, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid include:

Navigation
7" Cluster Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Uconnect 4C
Heated Front Seats
Nappa Leather Seats
Tri Zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia

Stock # 39243

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Automatic High Beam

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Park Brake

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Park Assist
Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
115V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rear Cross Path Detection
Advanced Brake Assist
360 degree camera
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Nappa Leather Seats
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.4" Display
Tri Zone A/C
7" Cluster Display
Front Seatback Dual 10" Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Chrysler Pacifica