$20,490+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,490
+ taxes & licensing
145,360KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG7KR738865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 66686
- Mileage 145,360 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Power Sliding Doors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Power Sliding Doors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Safety
Brake Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan