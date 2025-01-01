Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Power Sliding Doors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Power Sliding Doors<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Rear Entertainment System<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 66686

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,360 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12937514

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,360KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG7KR738865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 66686
  • Mileage 145,360 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Power Sliding Doors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Power Sliding Doors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 66686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors

Safety

Brake Assist

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 58,250 KM $20,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX 31,800 KM $33,190 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES for sale in Bedford, NS
2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 1,405 KM $30,690 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan