NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control , Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Ford Edge include:<br> <br>SYNC 3<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Reverse Camera<br>Reverse Sensors<br>Auto Temp Control A/C<br>Remote Start<br>Daytime Running Lights<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 41487

2019 Ford Edge

95,728 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

SEL w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Pano Roof

12022144

2019 Ford Edge

SEL w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Pano Roof

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,728KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96KBC65886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41487
  • Mileage 95,728 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ford Edge include:

SYNC 3
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Reverse Sensors
Auto Temp Control A/C
Remote Start
Daytime Running Lights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 41487

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Fog Lamps
Keyless Entry Keypad

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats

Safety

Reverse Camera

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Autodimming mirror
AUTO TEMP CONTROL A/C
Sync Voice Activated System
SYNC 3
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
AUTO STOP/START
Evasive steering assist
Pre-collision assist
Blind Spot w/ Cross-Traffic

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Ford Edge