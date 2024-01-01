$21,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Pano Roof
2019 Ford Edge
SEL w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Pano Roof
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,728KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96KBC65886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 41487
- Mileage 95,728 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford Edge include:
SYNC 3
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Reverse Sensors
Auto Temp Control A/C
Remote Start
Daytime Running Lights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 41487
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Fog Lamps
Keyless Entry Keypad
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
Safety
Reverse Camera
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Autodimming mirror
AUTO TEMP CONTROL A/C
Sync Voice Activated System
SYNC 3
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
AUTO STOP/START
Evasive steering assist
Pre-collision assist
Blind Spot w/ Cross-Traffic
2019 Ford Edge