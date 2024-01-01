Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Ford Escape

96,508 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium w/Moonroof, Nav, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium w/Moonroof, Nav, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11398981
  2. 11398981
  3. 11398981
  4. 11398981
  5. 11398981
  6. 11398981
  7. 11398981
  8. 11398981
  9. 11398981
  10. 11398981
  11. 11398981
  12. 11398981
  13. 11398981
  14. 11398981
  15. 11398981
  16. 11398981
  17. 11398981
  18. 11398981
  19. 11398981
  20. 11398981
  21. 11398981
  22. 11398981
  23. 11398981
  24. 11398981
  25. 11398981
  26. 11398981
  27. 11398981
  28. 11398981
  29. 11398981
  30. 11398981
  31. 11398981
  32. 11398981
  33. 11398981
  34. 11398981
  35. 11398981
  36. 11398981
  37. 11398981
  38. 11398981
  39. 11398981
  40. 11398981
  41. 11398981
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,508KM
VIN 1FMCU9J91KUC40233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30480
  • Mileage 96,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Panoramic Glass Roof
Power Front Seats
Heated Power mirrors
USB CONNECTIVITY
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Parallel Park Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Sony premium audio
Power Liftate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Focus SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel 135,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control 74,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control 47,300 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape