This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Multifunction Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Ford Escape include:<br> <br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Cruise Control<br>Multifunction Steering Wheel<br>Navigation<br>Heated Front Seats<br>AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo<br>Panoramic Moonroof<br>Backup Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 32816

2019 Ford Escape

119,862 KM

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
Titanium AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Backup Camera

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

119,862KM
VIN 1FMCU9J92KUB39475

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32816
  • Mileage 119,862 KM

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

Push Button Start

Power Heated Mirrors

Heated Power mirrors
USB CONNECTIVITY
Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo

2019 Ford Escape