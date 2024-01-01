Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Ford Explorer

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum w/ Sync 3, Reverse Camera, Auto Stop/Start

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum w/ Sync 3, Reverse Camera, Auto Stop/Start

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8HT3KGA47719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 25723
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Interior
2nd Row Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
MASSAGE DRIVER'S SEAT
Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated & Ventilaited Front Seats
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
Rear Entertainment System W/ Dual Head Restraint-Mounted Monitors
Terrain Select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford Explorer