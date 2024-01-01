$34,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
XLT w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
2019 Ford F-150
XLT w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,674KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EB7KFC69634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 32318
- Mileage 98,674 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford F-150 include:
Apple CarPlay
Cruise Control
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
4x4
Android Auto
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 32318
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford F-150 include:
Apple CarPlay
Cruise Control
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
4x4
Android Auto
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 32318
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
4x4
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
Apple CarPlay
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
USB Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE 57,785 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX 53,640 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav 139,063 KM $17,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2019 Ford F-150