1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ford F-150 include:

Apple CarPlay
Cruise Control
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
4x4
Android Auto
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32318

2019 Ford F-150

98,674 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

2019 Ford F-150

XLT w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,674KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB7KFC69634

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32318
  • Mileage 98,674 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ford F-150 include:

Apple CarPlay
Cruise Control
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
4x4
Android Auto
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32318

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Windows & Locks

Android Auto

4x4
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
Apple CarPlay 
Cruise Control 
Automatic Headlights 
Air Conditioning 
Multifunction Steering Wheel 
Bluetooth 
USB Connectivity 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Ford F-150