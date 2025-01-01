Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

135,000 KM

Details Features

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12859031

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP3KKE01176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 63599
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 56,344 KM $26,890 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 38,816 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Bedford, NS
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 80,780 KM $23,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Ford F-150