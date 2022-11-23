Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

42,245 KM

Details Description Features

$42,950

+ tax & licensing
$42,950

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT W/ 6-SPD, Cam, Active Valve Performance Exhaust

2019 Ford Mustang

GT W/ 6-SPD, Cam, Active Valve Performance Exhaust

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,950

+ taxes & licensing

42,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340930
  • Stock #: 13052
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF1K5188964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 13052
  • Mileage 42,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Power Passenger Seat
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
BACKUP CAMERA
LED headlights & taillights
USB CONNECTIVITY
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Drive Mode Select
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Stereo
Power Driver Seat w/ Lumbar Support

