2019 Honda Accord

60,050 KM

Details Features

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing
Sport 1.5T

12677430

Sport 1.5T

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,050KM
VIN 1HGCV1F32KA805079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 58040
  • Mileage 60,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

