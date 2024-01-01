$21,590+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise, Backup Cam
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX w/Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,703KM
VIN 2HGFC2F54KH009266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33105
- Mileage 53,703 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control , Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist , Heated Front Seats and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Adaptive Cruise Control , Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist , Heated Front Seats and more!
The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Econ Mode
Pre Collision Assist
Automatic headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 33105
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Additional Features
ECON mode
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2019 Honda Civic