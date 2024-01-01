Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Backup Camera, Automatic headlights , 6-Speed Manual Transmission and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>Backup Camera<br>Automatic headlights<br>6-Speed Manual Transmission<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Automatic Climate Control<br>Pre Collision Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 39125

2019 Honda Civic

69,494 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise, Backup Cam

11918975

2019 Honda Civic

LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise, Backup Cam

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,494KM
VIN 2HGFC2E56KH027673

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39125
  • Mileage 69,494 KM

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

6-Speed Manual Transmission

Automatic Headlights

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

ECON mode
Heated Power mirrors
USB CONNECTIVITY
PRE COLLISION ASSIST

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Honda Civic