$21,590+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats
2019 Honda Civic
LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,465KM
VIN 2HGFC2F57KH043282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 39184
- Mileage 71,465 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre Collision Assist , Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Pre Collision Assist
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 39184
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Additional Features
ECON mode
Heated Power mirrors
Multifunction Steering Wheel
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2019 Honda Civic