Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre Collision Assist , Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Pre Collision Assist<br>Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Keyless Entry<br>Power Windows & Locks<br>Backup Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 39184

2019 Honda Civic

71,465 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
11956440

2019 Honda Civic

LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11956440
  2. 11956440
  3. 11956440
  4. 11956440
  5. 11956440
  6. 11956440
  7. 11956440
  8. 11956440
  9. 11956440
  10. 11956440
  11. 11956440
  12. 11956440
  13. 11956440
  14. 11956440
  15. 11956440
  16. 11956440
  17. 11956440
  18. 11956440
  19. 11956440
  20. 11956440
  21. 11956440
  22. 11956440
  23. 11956440
  24. 11956440
  25. 11956440
  26. 11956440
  27. 11956440
  28. 11956440
  29. 11956440
  30. 11956440
  31. 11956440
  32. 11956440
  33. 11956440
  34. 11956440
  35. 11956440
  36. 11956440
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,465KM
VIN 2HGFC2F57KH043282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 39184
  • Mileage 71,465 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre Collision Assist , Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Civic include:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Pre Collision Assist
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 39184

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

ECON mode
Heated Power mirrors
Multifunction Steering Wheel
PRE COLLISION ASSIST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Kia Forte EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2016 Kia Forte EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 139,930 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 71,465 KM $21,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C 54,100 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic