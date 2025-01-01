$28,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L w/ Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L w/ Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,279KM
VIN 2HKRW2H88KH105192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44744
- Mileage 40,279 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Walk Away Door Locks, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:
Walk Away Door Locks
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Door Locks
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 44744
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Seating
60/40 Split Rear Seat
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Proximity key entry system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver’s seat position memory
Walk Away Door Locks
7” Display Audio System
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Honda LaneWatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2019 Honda CR-V