2019 Honda CR-V

40,279 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
12177988

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,279KM
VIN 2HKRW2H88KH105192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44744
  • Mileage 40,279 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Walk Away Door Locks, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda CR-V include:

Walk Away Door Locks
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Door Locks
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Power Moonroof
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 44744

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Seating

60/40 Split Rear Seat

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Proximity key entry system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver’s seat position memory
Walk Away Door Locks
7” Display Audio System
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Honda LaneWatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Honda CR-V