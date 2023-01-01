Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

88,859 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD W/ Honda LaneWatch, CarPlay, Remote Start

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD W/ Honda LaneWatch, CarPlay, Remote Start

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9489241
  • Stock #: 16731
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H81KH112341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16731
  • Mileage 88,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Start
Power Tailgate
POWER MOONROOF
60/40 Split Rear Seat
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Heated Side Mirrors
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
USB Ports
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Automatic high beams
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Driver Seat w/ Memory
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Walk Away Door Locks
Forward Collision Warning System
7” Display Audio System

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

