2019 Honda CR-V

39,902 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Honda Sensing, Backup Cam

2019 Honda CR-V

LX w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Honda Sensing, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848990
  • Stock #: 17923
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H3XKH003827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17923
  • Mileage 39,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Safety

Multi-angle rearview camera

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
USB Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Proximity key entry system
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
7" Display Audio System
Projection Beam Headlights

