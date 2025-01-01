Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

67,212 KM

Details

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

12309485

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,212KM
VIN KMHD04LBXKU824259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 47529
  • Mileage 67,212 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

2019 Hyundai Elantra