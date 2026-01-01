$20,590+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,120KM
VIN KM8J3CAL4KU026291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85080
- Mileage 78,120 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 85080
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
App Remote Start
2019 Hyundai Tucson