2019 Hyundai Tucson

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Internet Access<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 85080

2019 Hyundai Tucson

78,120 KM

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

13478701

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,120KM
VIN KM8J3CAL4KU026291

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 85080
  • Mileage 78,120 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 85080

