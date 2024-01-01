Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation , USB/Aux Connectivity Air, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Jeep Compass include:<br> <br>Navigation<br>USB/Aux Connectivity Air<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Power Panoramic Moonroof<br>Leather Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>Power Liftgate<br>Apple CarPlay<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 40604

2019 Jeep Compass

79,602 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD w/ Moonroof, Leather, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12014428

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited 4WD w/ Moonroof, Leather, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 12014428
  2. 12014428
  3. 12014428
  4. 12014428
  5. 12014428
  6. 12014428
  7. 12014428
  8. 12014428
  9. 12014428
  10. 12014428
  11. 12014428
  12. 12014428
  13. 12014428
  14. 12014428
  15. 12014428
  16. 12014428
  17. 12014428
  18. 12014428
  19. 12014428
  20. 12014428
  21. 12014428
  22. 12014428
  23. 12014428
  24. 12014428
  25. 12014428
  26. 12014428
  27. 12014428
  28. 12014428
  29. 12014428
  30. 12014428
  31. 12014428
  32. 12014428
  33. 12014428
  34. 12014428
  35. 12014428
  36. 12014428
  37. 12014428
  38. 12014428
  39. 12014428
  40. 12014428
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,602KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB2KT752408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40604
  • Mileage 79,602 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation , USB/Aux Connectivity Air, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Jeep Compass include:

Navigation
USB/Aux Connectivity Air
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Power Liftgate
Apple CarPlay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 40604

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Additional Features

4WD
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Heated Power mirrors
Drive Mode Select
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
USB/Aux Connectivity Air

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Tech Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Tech Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power moonroof, Nav 34,424 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Dual Panel Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Dual Panel Sunroof 125,820 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 62,000 KM $41,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass