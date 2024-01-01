Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Hardtop, Backup Camera, Bluetooth and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:<br> <br>Hardtop<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Automatic Headlights<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>USB/USB-C/Aux Ports<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 38540

2019 Jeep Wrangler

60,400 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport w/Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport w/Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11905112
  2. 11905112
  3. 11905112
  4. 11905112
  5. 11905112
  6. 11905112
  7. 11905112
  8. 11905112
  9. 11905112
  10. 11905112
  11. 11905112
  12. 11905112
  13. 11905112
  14. 11905112
  15. 11905112
  16. 11905112
  17. 11905112
  18. 11905112
  19. 11905112
  20. 11905112
  21. 11905112
  22. 11905112
  23. 11905112
  24. 11905112
  25. 11905112
  26. 11905112
  27. 11905112
  28. 11905112
  29. 11905112
  30. 11905112
  31. 11905112
  32. 11905112
  33. 11905112
  34. 11905112
  35. 11905112
  36. 11905112
  37. 11905112
  38. 11905112
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,400KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG5KW628586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 38540
  • Mileage 60,400 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Hardtop, Backup Camera, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:

Hardtop
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Automatic Headlights
Power Heated Mirrors
USB/USB-C/Aux Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 38540

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

4x4
Hardtop
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
USB/USB-C/Aux Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ UConnect 4C, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4X4 w/ UConnect 4C, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 44,000 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 65,276 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4X4 w/ UConnect 5, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4X4 w/ UConnect 5, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 10,086 KM $49,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler