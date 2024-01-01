$20,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX
2019 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,640KM
VIN 3KPF54AD6KE130055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 31921
- Mileage 53,640 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Blind Spot Detection , USB/AUX Connectivity , Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:
Blind Spot Detection
USB/AUX Connectivity
Heated Seats
Backup Camera
Air conditioning
Heated Steering
Drive Mode Select
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Comfort
Heated Steering
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
USB/AUX Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Kia Forte