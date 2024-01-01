Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Blind Spot Detection , USB/AUX Connectivity , Heated Seats and more!

The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:

Blind Spot Detection
USB/AUX Connectivity
Heated Seats
Backup Camera
Air conditioning
Heated Steering
Drive Mode Select
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Stock # 31921

2019 Kia Forte

53,640 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

EX

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,640KM
VIN 3KPF54AD6KE130055

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 31921
  • Mileage 53,640 KM

Interior

Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Comfort

Heated Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
USB/AUX Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Kia Forte