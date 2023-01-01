Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Kia NIRO

12,400 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia NIRO

EX w/ CarPlay, Heated Front seats

2019 Kia NIRO

EX w/ CarPlay, Heated Front seats

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,400KM
Used
VIN KNDCC3LC4K5301761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23918
  • Mileage 12,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
LED Taillights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
Hill Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
7" DISPLAY
Wireless Phone Charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Kia NIRO