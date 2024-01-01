Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Backup Camera , Air conditioning , Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-3 include:

Backup Camera
Air conditioning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Sport Mode
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 32091

2019 Mazda CX-3

154,628 KM

$15,790

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD Backup Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD Backup Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,628KM
VIN JM1DKFC77K0402253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,628 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Backup Camera , Air conditioning , Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-3 include:

Backup Camera
Air conditioning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Sport Mode
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 32091

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB/AUX Ports
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
Keyless Entry Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Mazda CX-3