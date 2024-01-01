$15,790+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD Backup Cam, Bluetooth, A/C
2019 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD Backup Cam, Bluetooth, A/C
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,790
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,628KM
VIN JM1DKFC77K0402253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,628 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Backup Camera , Air conditioning , Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-3 include:
Backup Camera
Air conditioning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Sport Mode
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 32091
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
USB/AUX Ports
AM/FM/MP3/Sirius XM Stereo
Keyless Entry Push Button Start
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
