$23,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT AWD w/ Sunroof, Radar Cruise, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,082KM
VIN JM1DKFD71K0431469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Interior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36112
- Mileage 17,082 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Front Lighting System, Power Drivers Seat, USB & Aux Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-3 include:
Adaptive Front Lighting System
Power Drivers Seat
USB & Aux Ports
Rain Sensing Wipers
Navigation
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Air conditioning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 36112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Adaptive Front Lighting System
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Glass Moonroof
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
Automatic climate controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3