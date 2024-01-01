Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Adaptive Front Lighting System, Power Drivers Seat, USB & Aux Ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-3 include:

Adaptive Front Lighting System
Power Drivers Seat
USB & Aux Ports
Rain Sensing Wipers
Navigation
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Air conditioning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 36112

2019 Mazda CX-3

17,082 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD w/ Sunroof, Radar Cruise, Backup Cam

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD w/ Sunroof, Radar Cruise, Backup Cam

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,082KM
VIN JM1DKFD71K0431469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36112
  • Mileage 17,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Adaptive Front Lighting System
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Glass Moonroof
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
Automatic climate controls

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Mazda CX-3