2019 Mazda CX-5

68,424 KM

68,424 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Apple CarPlayPower Sunroof, Nav

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Apple CarPlayPower Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,424KM
VIN JM3KFBDM9K0591584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 35913
  • Mileage 68,424 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Detection , Power Liftgate , Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Mazda CX-5 include:

Blind Spot Detection
Power Liftgate
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Power Sunroof
Leather Seats
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35913

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Radar Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Mazda CX-5